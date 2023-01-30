Labor has promised to establish a committee to address some of the concerns of Woronora residents following last year's flooding, which was the worst for at least 50 years.
Shadow Minister for Water, Housing and Homelessness, Rose Jackson attended a community forum held by Labor candidate for Heathcote Maryanne Stuart on Saturday January 21.
Ms Stuart said more than 60 residents attended.
"The river has flooded four times in the past 18 months," she said. "It was a very difficult and emotional time for some residents who are still experiencing enormous property damage and post trauma mental health issues."
Ms Stuart said, "From day 1, If elected as your state member for Heathcote, I will immediately act to create a Woronora River Disaster Prevention and Response Committee to address some of these concerns in the first instance".
"Key stakeholders working together, including emergency services and residents who live and own businesses will sit on this committee and establish consultation mechanisms with the community in the Valley and along the river."
Ms Stuart said flood mitigation and rehabilitation projects along the river were discussed at the forum.
"Access along the river, quick and clear communication for evacuation and sewerage spillages were just some of the issues mentioned to be addressed," she said.
Concerns had also been raised about the proposed development of the caravan park.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
