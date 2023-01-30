St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Interim Heritage Order on Glenlee expires

JG
By Jim Gainsford
January 31 2023 - 10:00am
The Interim Heritage Order (IHO) on the Glenlee property at Lugarno expired on 28 January.

There are community concerns over the future of the historic Glenlee property at Lugarno after its Interim Heritage Order (IHO) expired on 28 January.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

