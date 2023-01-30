Interim Heritage Order on Glenlee expires

There are community concerns over the future of the historic Glenlee property at Lugarno after its Interim Heritage Order (IHO) expired on 28 January.
The IHO has been in place since August 2021, protecting the site from proposed subdivision into 31 lots while the required Heritage Assessments were meant to be completed.
Although the heritage report commissioned by Georges River Council in 2022 describes the property as meeting the criteria for State significance under Rarity and European Heritage values, Heritage NSW have requested further studies before it will list it on the State Heritage register.
The National Trust has listed Glenlee for its significant Early Settler History and Aboriginal Cultural Heritage.
"Well-preserved evidence of Aboriginal life on the site is also listed on the Aboriginal Heritage Information Management System. GRC has also listed Glenlee as a local heritage item on its Local Environmental Plan, which affords some statutory heritage protection," Megan Argent of the Friends of Glenlee said.
"There is widespread community support to save the site. Further studies are required by the Heritage Council of NSW into the site's aboriginal cultural heritage and natural environment before it can be listed on the State Heritage Register," she said.
"Georges RIver Council wrote to James Griffin, Minister for Environment and Heritage on 12 January requesting an extension or renewal of the IHO."
Oatley MP, Mark Coure has called on Heritage NSW to use whatever powers they have under the Heritage Act to urgently resolve the state heritage listing of Glenlee and ensure its protection.
"In September 2022, the independent Heritage Council decided further environmental and Aboriginal cultural heritage studies were needed before it could make a final decision on listing," Mr Coure said.
"I am deeply disappointed that attempts by Heritage NSW staff to engage with the owners of Glenlee to access the site and complete this work have been refused or ignored by the owners.
"It is crucial that these studies are completed so that the Heritage Council can make a final decision on state heritage listing."
Mr Coure has also reiterated the need for state heritage listing and the purchase of the site by a combined effort of local, state and federal government.
"I know how important Glenlee is to the people of our local community, and I assure them that I will continue to strongly fight for the protection of this precious site." Mr Coure said.
"I am strongly calling on the Minister for Environment and Heritage and Heritage NSW to use whatever powers they have under the Heritage Act to urgently resolve this matter so that we can put this issue to bed and protect this site for future generations."
A spokesperson for Heritage NSW said The Heritage Act 1977 does not provide for the Minister to extend an Interim Heritage Order beyond its standard duration of 12 months.
"However Heritage NSW has again sought agreement from the owners to secure access to the property as soon as possible," the spokesperson said.
"The 12-month timeframe provided by the Interim Heritage Order enabled Georges River Council to list Glenlee as a local heritage item on its Local Environmental Plan, affording the site strong heritage protection.
"This means Glenlee has statutory heritage protection under the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 and imposes certain obligations on Georges River Council to preserve the heritage values of the property.
"Potential listing on the State Heritage Register is also being considered by the independent Heritage Council of NSW with access required to the site to complete assessments necessary for a listing decision.
"Attempts by Heritage NSW and Georges River Council to engage the owners to access the property have not been responded to or have been refused," the spokesperson said.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
