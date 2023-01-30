Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Georges River Seniors Festival 2023 opportunities for fun, learning and connection

Georges River Council is hosting a series of events for NSW Seniors Festival 2023.
This festival, from 1 - 12 February, is to celebrate the senior members of our community, who make up almost 30 percent of the Georges River population, as well as acknowledging their contributions to the local area. These events will provide many opportunities to have fun, try something new, meet new people, and get advice on local services.
Making plans for connection and belonging is important, so I encourage you to attend one of the free or low-cost events. For example, the Seniors Citizens Centre Open Day will give you an opportunity to meet some of the local seniors' groups and learn about their activities. Watch or try line dancing, balloon volleyball, or belly dancing.
See the Fiestaville Multicultural Choir perform while enjoying morning tea, provided by the Country Women's Association.
If you enjoy swing music, the Seniors Festival concert will feature Kogarah Concert Band's Saxophone Quartet.
A special intergenerational baby explorer session for parents, carers, and grandparents will be held at Hurstville Museum & Gallery. Join a guided tour of the current Main Gallery exhibition as well as story time and activities for babies.
There is also an informal social cafe to connect those living with dementia and their carers. Organised in partnership with Anglicare, this free morning tea seeks to increase social connections and share experiences.
I hope you or your loved ones have a look at the schedule of events and take the time to enjoy one or more of the activities on offer. We look forward to celebrating together.
For more information, visit our What's On page; Georges River Council - What's On (nsw.gov.au)
