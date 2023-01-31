St George Matters with Chris Minns: Happy Lunar New Year!

Gong Xi Fa Cai and Kung Hei Fat Choi!
The Lunar New year is always a special time in my electorate of Kogarah, especially in Hurstville.
Residents and businesses do an amazing job to make the occasion exciting and vibrant for everyone, regardless of their cultural heritage.
It was a pleasure to be out and about in Hurstville over the Lunar New Year period, and to join with my fellow residents to celebrate this auspicious event.
Hurstville is a unique and exciting place, attracting visitors from right across Sydney who come to enjoy its rich offering of culture, cuisine and shopping.
However, many locals I spoke to felt Hurstville was still recovering from the COVID-19 lockdowns. That it hadn't quite returned to the levels of activity seen in previous years.
They mentioned the negative impact the pandemic had on small business and the local economy.
I believe we can do more to support small businesses and our community in Hurstville.
We can not only bring back the hustle and bustle we enjoyed pre-COVID, we can aim for an even higher level of excitement and economic activity.
I want to thank everyone who attended the event, spoke to me or stopped to take a photo with me.
It was a pleasure to meet you all.
It has been a long and difficult year for many people and my thoughts and good wishes go out to all of you.
Year of the Rabbit symbolises good fortune, elegance, peacefulness and serenity.
So may the year of the Rabbit bring you good health, good luck and prosperity!
