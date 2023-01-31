Beauty blooms in every corner of Ramsgate boutique florist Advertising Feature

Susie Polias stands in the doorway of her boutique florist with some of her beautiful bouquets. Picture supplied

At The Love Bud they understand that a successful business needs happy customers - and that's a top priority for the boutique florist in Ramsgate.

Established just over a year ago by Susie Polias, The Love Bud has already gained recognition in the community with staff member Emilia Zappia taking out the Youth Award in last year's St George Local Business Awards.

Ms Polias said the talented team offer high quality, fresh and preserved florals with "something for everyone in store".

"Whether it's a beautiful bouquet, a corporate arrangement, something to mark a special occasion, event florals or locally sourced-gifts including boutique chocolates, hand-made artworks and designer candles," she said.

"We strive to support every customer at all times, no matter what they want to spend or the kinds of products that interest them. We are meticulous about sourcing the best quality of products for our customers and have built a solid reputation for it.

"That has allowed us to provide our services to premium clients including Rolls Royce, Bentley, Ploos Aegean Restaurant and the New South Wales Golf Club."

Ms Polias said an emerging trend is the collaboration of flowers and art and the creative staff at The Love Bud are happy to help bring such visions to life.

"The petals and the flower themselves are the blank canvas, brought to life with various artistic techniques," she said.

And when it comes to planning a wedding or an important event they can offer an "abundance of inspiration". "That situation can be quite overwhelming and sometimes people just need an unbiased soundboard to assist them in achieving a style or theme for their upcoming event," Ms Polias said. "We offer complimentary event consultations in-store for anyone wishing to engage The Love Bud for their floral needs."

The proud local grew up in the St George region and still calls it home. "We are located within a hub of small businesses and we feel it is important to support as many of these as possible," Ms Polias said.

"We make recommendations to our customers, promote other local small businesses on our social media and offer local artists the opportunity to stock their products in our store.

"The service we provide to our local community is genuine and as long as people leave with a smile on their face, we feel fulfilled."

You will find The Love Bud at 326 Rocky Point Road, Ramsgate. Details: www.thelovebud.com.au.