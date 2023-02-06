St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Hoare back home in team

John Veage
By John Veage
February 7 2023 - 10:00am
Ollie Hoare is in the Australian Team who will compete in one of the most gruelling 'back to basics' events of the World Athletics Series.Picture John Veage

The cream of Australia's distance running crop are primed to take on the rugged Bathurst terrain this month, with Athletics Australia finalising its 28-strong team for the World Athletics Cross Country Championships Bathurst 2023, taking place from February 17-19.

John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Photographer/Journalist

