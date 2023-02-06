Hoare back home in team

The cream of Australia's distance running crop are primed to take on the rugged Bathurst terrain this month, with Athletics Australia finalising its 28-strong team for the World Athletics Cross Country Championships Bathurst 2023, taking place from February 17-19.
The first four Australians across the line in non-relay events combine to form a team score that will determine where the nation stands among up to 68 countries, while the Mixed 4x2km Relay team will compete for glory over the iconic Mount Panorama course.
Sutherland Athletics Club Commonwealth champion Oliver Hoare and Tokyo Olympic finalist Jessica Hull will join Olympian Stewart McSweyn and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Abbey Caldwell, in the Mixed 4x2km Relay Team - a formidable quartet earmarked as the host nation's best medal-winning chance.
Commonwealth Games gold medallist Hoare, who will travel back to Australia from his home in the US says the prospect of being crowned World Champions on home soil is one that is proving to be irresistible.
"You only get a few opportunities if you are fortunate enough to represent your country on the world stage," Hoare said.
"To be able to do it on Australian soil is a huge opportunity and I'm very excited to be coming home to compete for a world title with the best Australian middle distance runners in Abbey (Caldwell), Jess (Hull) and Stewy (McSweyn).
"I hope we are all able to get Australia behind us as we go for the team tile in Bathurst.
"We will see you out there!"
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
