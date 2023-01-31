St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Fear for future of public forums at council meetings

JG
By Jim Gainsford
January 31 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fear for future of public forums at council meetings

Residents could lose the right to address councillors directly at council meetings under a proposal in the Office of Local Government's 'Review of the Councillor Misconduct Framework', currently before the State Government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.