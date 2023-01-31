Fear for future of public forums at council meetings

Residents could lose the right to address councillors directly at council meetings under a proposal in the Office of Local Government's 'Review of the Councillor Misconduct Framework', currently before the State Government.
The review includes the proposal: 'Mandate that public forum sessions be separated from formal business agendas for council and committee meetings."
The proposal has met with outrage from the Save Mortdale Village community group while Georges River Councillor Elise Borg condemned the move as trying to silence the community
Former general manager of Logan City Council, Gary Kellar completed an independent review of the framework for dealing with councillor misconduct and outlined potential changes.
The recommendations for change include an independent framework for dealing with councillor misconduct, the establishment of an independent Councillor Conduct Commission, and tougher penalties and sanctions to respond to misconduct including the ability to impose monetary penalties on individuals.
Page 20 of his report, 'Focus on Civic Responsibility' includes a number of areas that may be considered to prevent councillor misconduct including mandating that public forum sessions be separated from council meetings.
His report says: "A clear risk area is where councillors interact with members of the public during meetings. This can occur at any meeting where a gallery is present and is even more likely where the council incorporates a public forum session within the council business agenda. This only invites disorder where controversial issues are aired. Current guidelines recommend separating the public forum session from the formal business agenda and there are grounds to suggest that this should be made mandatory."
Save Mortdale Village's Catherine Ford said, "Our democratic right to speak at council meetings is at risk. It is concerning that a recommendation to remove public forums from council meetings receives a tiny mention within a 92 page report about a Councillor Misconduct Review, which most people would not associate with anything relating to public participation in a council meeting.
"Public forums in council meetings are the last opportunity for the community to voice concerns directly to Councillors who will then debate the issues raised and be accountable for their decision, made in the meeting in front of the community.
"This is not only complete transparency, but also the principle of democracy where 'people power' can be fully exercised. Having the community attend and voice their concerns directly to Council in their meetings was instrumental in the original Mortdale Masterplan being rejected."
Cr Borg said, "I completely disagree with the proposition of removing the Public Forum from Council Meetings.
"It feels very sneaky burying it as a recommendation in a 92 page report about Councillor Misconduct. Even more disappointing is that this report has been put out on exhibition over the Christmas and New Year holiday period and that the LGNSW requests to extend the exhibition deadline to the end of Feb to allow Councils to write submissions was denied.
"What could be more transparent than the community voicing their concerns directly to Councillors, who will then debate the issues raised in full view of the residents, and be accountable for their decision made in front of the residents?
"There is nothing more powerful than a Councillor being held to account for their decision in person.
"Councillors do not interact with members of the public during meetings.
"The public are there as participants in the public forum or as observers of the meeting debate and decision-making," Councillor Borg said.
"I do not believe there is a risk that requires 'prevention' of Councillors interacting with members of the public during meetings. A submission from a member of the public in the Public Forum further informs the Councillor on the public opinion on a matter. It is a vitally important part of democracy for the community to be able to voice their opinions and concerns directly to Councillors in a Public Forum as part of a Council meeting."
She urged people to write an email submission and send it before 5pm,on Friday 3 February 2023.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.