Georges River Council has announced the company Network Strata Services Pty Ltd ('Netstrata') will continue as naming rights sponsor of Jubilee Stadium in Kogarah - it has had the same name since January 2019.
A new contract means the name 'Netstrata Jubilee Stadium' will continue for a term of six years, following a tender process and a decision made by council in December 2022.
Georges River Mayor Nick Katris said, he was delighted to announce a locally-based company with a strong history in the area, as the naming rights sponsor.
"We have had a great relationship with Netstrata and are looking forward to strengthening our partnership as the stadium continues being a sought-after venue for sports matches and elite training," he said
Netstrata Jubilee Stadium is running off the back of a jam-packed 2022 season, which saw the stadium play host to three sporting codes, including NRL, AFL and A-Leagues.
In 2023, the Sydney FC A-Leagues women's team returns, whilst the stadium will continue as the home ground for the St George Illawarra Dragons in Sydney.
The first of four Sydney FC Liberty A-League matches will be held on Sunday, March 5 against Western United FC. The Dragons will open their season at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Sunday, March 12 with a match against the Gold Coast Titans.
Having previously hosted the CommBank Matildas and Olyroos for elite training, the venue will continue a strong relationship with Football Australia's national team programs. The stadium also continues to support community sporting group fixtures, including NSW Rugby League and District Junior Rugby League.
Stephen Brell, Managing Director of Netstrata said they were proud to continue their sponsorship.
"As a local business, it's great to give back to our community through supporting Georges River Council. We are looking forward to seeing you at the stadium."
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
