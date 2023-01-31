St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Netstrata continues as Jubilee Stadium naming sponsor

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated February 6 2023 - 1:52pm, first published January 31 2023 - 2:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Katris, Stephen Brell

Georges River Council has announced the company Network Strata Services Pty Ltd ('Netstrata') will continue as naming rights sponsor of Jubilee Stadium in Kogarah - it has had the same name since January 2019.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.