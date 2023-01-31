NSW Seniors Festival celebrated at Georges River

The contribution of Georges River's senior citizens will be celebrated with a program of events as part of this year's NSW Seniors Festival, 1 - 12 February 2023.
The council will be hosting six local events during the NSW Seniors Festival enabling seniors to to foster social connections including a concert, art workshops, inter-generational activities, and a Seniors Centre Open Day.
"The Seniors Festival is about celebrating our mature community members and acknowledging their contributions to the Georges River Council local government area," Georges River mayor Nick Katris said.
"This is an opportunity for seniors to learn about services and programs they may not have used before and expand knowledge about local activities on offer.
"It's a great way to create social connections, reduce isolation and loneliness. I encourage our senior citizens to attend these events - you may find a new hobby, a new group or meet a new friend.
Seniors Festival 2023 Council Events:
Monday 6 February:
Clive James Library, Kogarah Town Square, Belgrave Street, Kogarah
11:30am-1:00pm
Take in some swing music with the Kogarah Concert Band's Saxophone Quartet, enjoy an exhibition by the Clive James Library Knitting Group before their works are donated to Wrap With Love, and hear about services and programs for seniors in the Local Government Area.
Bookings encouraged.
Cost - Free
Tuesday 7 February"
Hurstville Seniors Citizen Centre, 91 Queens Rd, Hurstville
10:00am-12:30pm
Meet your local seniors' groups and activities! Get a taster on how to line dance, draw, keep fit, or join activities in your language. Morning tea provided.
Cost - Free
Wednesday 8 February:
Hurstville Museum and Gallery
14 MacMahon St, Hurstville
10:15am-11:30am
Join us for a special intergenerational Baby Explorer session for parents, carers and grandparents. The program will provide opportunity for parents and carers of babies to come to Hurstville Museum & Gallery with their babies and join a guided tour of the current Main Gallery exhibition.
Bookings required.
Cost - $4.50
Thursday 9 February:
Hurstville Museum and Gallery
14 MacMahon St, Hurstville
10:30am-11:30am
An informal social cafe to connect those living with dementia and their carers. Increase social connections and share experiences.
Organised in partnership with Anglicare.
Morning tea provided.
Cost - Free
Friday 10 February:
Hurstville Library, Corner of Queens Road and Dora Street, Hurstville
10:00am-12:00pm
Share your memories and explore your creativity in a two-hour workshop where you will create a cyanotype print using historical photographs of the Georges River area.
Bookings required.
Cost - $8.00
Friday 10 February:
Hurstville Seniors Citizen Centre, 91 Queens Rd, Hurstville
10:00am-12:00pm
Join us to learn more about Georges River Council's grants programs, with a focus on how to apply for the current round of Community Grants, Micro Grants and Heritage Publication Grants.
Cost - Free
