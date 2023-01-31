St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

NSW Seniors Festival celebrated at Georges River

February 1 2023 - 8:30am
The council will be hosting six local events during the NSW Seniors Festival enabling seniors to to foster social connections including a concert, art workshops, inter-generational activities, and a Seniors Centre Open Day.

The contribution of Georges River's senior citizens will be celebrated with a program of events as part of this year's NSW Seniors Festival, 1 - 12 February 2023.

