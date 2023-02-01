$42 million in development to bring 100 new units to Flora Street, Arncliffe

Flora Street, Arncliffe is the subject of two separate development applications valued at a total of $42 million which would see the construction of more than 100 new residential units.
A DA lodged by Bayside Council by Fybe Developments calls for the demolition of three houses at 5 to 11 Flora Street and the amalgamation of the site to allow the construction of an eight-storey block with 54 units with a project value of $24.3 million.
This would provide 10 one-bedroom, 37 two-bedroom, and seven three- bedroom apartments and two levels of basement parking.
Development within the vicinity of the site is changing in response to the high density residential zonings under the Bayside Local Environmental Plan 2021.
While development along Flora Street currently comprises detached dwelling houses, the proposal reflects the future desired character of the area as envisioned by the R4 zoning, 26.5m height control and 2.2:1 floor space ratio control.
This is evident both to the east of the site where a development application for an eight-storey residential flat building was approved at 31- 35 Flora Street and particularly to the north of the site, along Gertrude Street where newly-constructed residential flat buildings line both sides of the street.
"It is envisaged that Flora Street will experience similar change in the coming years, in view of its R4 High Density Residential zoning and the recently implemented Banksia/Arncliffe Precinct Plan that was formed in consultation with the State Government," The DA's Statement of Environmental Effects said.
"The proposed residential flat building will increase the provision and quality residential accommodation in the Rockdale area, aligning with the desired future character of the area."
A separate $18.185 million DA lodged for Mijoc Arncliffe Developments for 12-18 Flora Street calls for the demolition of four houses to create a 1,974 sqm site and the construction of an eight-storey residential block with 51 units over two levels of basement parking.
The proposed residential accommodation will comprise 13 one- bedroom apartments, 22 two-bedroom apartments, and 16 three-bedroom apartments.
The DA's Statement of Environmental Effects said the proposed redevelopment will deliver the urban renewal of a site within the Arncliffe precinct.
"While trees proposed to be removed provide some amenity for the site, the reasonable development of the site in accordance with the new vision for the area is not possible with the retention of these trees," the SEE said.
"The redevelopment of the site will contribute to the vibrancy, economic success, and housing choice within the area.
The scale of the development will not be perceived as jarring or antipathetic in the future desired streetscape and urban design context particularly as the surrounding sites are redeveloped to achieve the desired future character specified for the Arncliffe precinct generally.
"The New South Wales Household and Dwelling Projections, 2008-2036: 2008 Release' prepared by the Department of Planning indicates that the average household size in Sydney is expected to continue its decline from 2.61 in 2006 to 2.49 by 2036.
"In addition, the population projections indicate that the lone person household is the type of household expected to experience the greatest percentage increase between 2006 and 2036 (69 per cent).
"The proposed provision of apartments is consistent with the expected increase in smaller households. For these reasons it is considered that the development responds positively to the housing needs of the local community."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
