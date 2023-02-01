St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

$42 million in development to bring 100 new units to Flora Street, Arncliffe

JG
By Jim Gainsford
February 1 2023 - 3:00pm
Flora Street, Arncliffe is the subject of two separate development applications valued at a total of $42 million which would see the construction of more than 100 new residential units.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Reporter

