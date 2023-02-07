St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Noise from night work on Linden Street, Sutherland upgrade 'unbearable'

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated February 8 2023 - 7:06am, first published 7:00am
Residents and Labor candidate Simon Earle at the Linden Street roadworks. Picture by John Veage

Residents living around Linden Street, Sutherland say their protests to "often unbearable" night-time noise from a major road upgrade project are being ignored.

