Residents living around Linden Street, Sutherland say their protests to "often unbearable" night-time noise from a major road upgrade project are being ignored.
Linden Street is being widened to speed up the flow of traffic to and from the Woronora Bridge and Bangor Bypass.
One resident, Garry Barnes, said he had made four formal complaints without any improvement in the situation.
"These works have been going on for seven months and produce excessive and often unbearable noise, with absolutely zero effort by the contracted company to limit their impact on residents," Mr Barnes said.
"I have spoken to my neighbours and some of the stories are terrible - infants, shift workers, HSC students all affected, and one person taking sick leave from the effects."
Mr Barnes said they had spoken to representatives of the construction company and contacted the office of Miranda MP Eleni Petinos, without success.
Mr Barnes said one night he visited the work site about 11pm.
"Using a dB meter app on my iPhone, I measured the noise level at 80dB at my driveway, which is about 100 metres from the site," he said.
"The noise at the intersection where the work was being carried out was constant at 100dB.
"I spoke with the site manager, and he agreed it was very loud, and he offered ear plugs for me and my family.
"I saw four loosely applied noise abatement shields, which did not fully surround the work area, and which I suggested to the site manager were inadequate."
Labor candidate for Miranda, Simon Earle, who has been door-knocking the area, said he had made representations to the Minister for Metropolitan Roads Natalie Ward on behalf of the residents.
"Residents are telling me they've been given ear-plugs and white-noise machines that do absolutely nothing to help," he said.
A Transport for NSW spokesman said, "A series of noise mitigation measures were identified in the Review of Environmental Factors and these are being implemented, including the use of noise shields and turning off machinery and vehicles when not in use".
"The project team will continue to carry out noise monitoring in accordance with project requirements and implement the identified mitigation measures to reduce construction impacts on nearby residents," he said.
Ms Petinos said, "I have been listening to the feedback from residents impacted by the Linden Street upgrade and have raised their concerns with the Minister for Metropolitan Roads".
"I want to assure local residents that I understand their frustration and the effect the management of the project is having on them," she said.
"I am advised that Transport for NSW is currently offering measures to assist with sleep disruption to those impacted by these works which are due to be completed by mid-2023.
"I am committed to working with Minister Ward, Transport for NSW and local residents to ensure that they are supported."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
