Saints enter the NSWRL's premier women's open-age competition

By John Veage
Updated February 6 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 9:37am
History was made when the first St George NSWRL's premier women's open-age team was introduced to supporters this week. Picture John Veage

St George has officially launched their inaugural entry into the NSWRL's premier women's open-age competition, which helps develops female players for the national stage.

