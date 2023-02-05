St George has officially launched their inaugural entry into the NSWRL's premier women's open-age competition, which helps develops female players for the national stage.
The Dragons season then kicked-off on February 4 when they took on the Bulldogs at Belmore Oval.
It was a game that got away from them ,down 14-4 at half time the Bulldogs then put the hammer down running out 50-4 victors.
Women's Rugby League is the fastest-growing segment of the game - and the Harvey Norman NSW Premiership is at the heart of it all.
First founded in 2005 and expanded into its current format in 2017, the former Sydney Metropolitan Women's Rugby League provides an elite competition for female players in NSW.
Its not often that politicians get applauded at sports events but when Kogarah MP Chris Minns got a grant to help build the new team a Gym at Blakehurst he also helped "to bring the women home" and his help was recognized on the night.
The leader of the NSW Labour Party also congratulated the squad on their selection.
"It is an honour to be able to support the development of women's rugby league in our area.
"Michelle Anderson (Head Co-ordinator Female Pathways) has worked tirelessly to ensure the Club has a home for its female players at Harold Fraser Oval" he said
Also at the launch in the Spirit of the Red V Museum Jamie Soward the NRLW St George Illawarra coach said it was a great thing for his women's team, and it will make his job a little easier having a pathway.
The squad of 25 players were introduced to the 70 plus VIPs by St George DRLFC Chairman, Craig
Young who said It is a very proud moment in the club's extraordinary history.
"The work that has been done to make this happen has been fantastic and we now look forward to seeing our women's team wear the famous red V for the first time in this prestigious competition." he said
Inaugural coach, Steve Kelly, also announced the team captain for the 2023 season, Georgina Brooker who will lead the side for the upcoming campaign.
"It's a great honour to be part of an iconic club that has such a famous history.
"The players all know how important that jersey, and this club is to our district and to rugby league." said Kelly.
The Inaugural captain Brooker said they can't wait for the season to start.
"The girls have worked so hard in the preseason and we really want to get out on the field and test ourselves.
"Personally, I am really looking forward to leading the team" and we now have a pathway from the U18 Tarsha Gale cup all the way to the NRLW .
"This is just the beginning of the story for women at this great club." she said
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
