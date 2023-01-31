Call to save Carols by the Sea at Brighton-Le-Sands

Bayside's popular Carols by the Sea festive season event held at Brighton-Le Sands has not been included in the council's draft events program for 2023-24.
Carols by the Sea is traditionally held at Lady Robinsons Beach, Brighton-Le-Sands in early December.
In November 2021, the council decided to cancel a number of events including the New Year's Eve fireworks and Carols on the Beach at Brighton-Le-Sands as it adopted its COVID-safe program of summer events.
Both events have not been included in the draft 2023 schedule of events to be considered by Bayside's City Services Committee tonight (February 1).
Events to the end of the financial year, June 2023 are all funded in the approved 2022/23 events budget.
These include Seniors Week; the Kamay Koori Kook Up at Kyeemagh; the Bay Street closure February 10, 17 and 24; Harmony Day, March 21; Ramadan Street Festival April 15 (to be confirmed), and the Greek Festival May 27.
The indicative draft for the second half of the year includes Christmas movie nights for Bexley Oval, Botany Aquatic Centre, Cahill Park and Pemberton Park, Ramsgate.
Other established events included on the draft list are the Halloween Film Night, the Ron Rathbone Local History competition, a Spring Fair and the Bayside Food and Wine Festival at Mascot Park.
But Carols by the Sea is not included on the draft events list.
Brighton-Le-Sands resident Sanjay Colaco sent letters of protest and started a petition on Change.Org when the Carols on the Sea event was cancelled last December.
The petition has close to 300 signatures in the last few weeks.
"That of course doesn't include the voiceless children who don't have a say in the event being snatched from under their feet or the thousands more you see in the pictures cherishing the beachside event on the sand by the water, as not all are online," he said.
"The idea of having "Carols by the Sea" on the beach sands has been a great one as the beach, sun and sand is as unifying to Australia and our hemisphere as the snow is during Christmas to the other," Mr Colaco said in a letter sent to the City Services Committee.
"We wouldn't want to lose this beautiful and unique event right on the beach, which is like no other in Sydney, if not all of Australia.
"I'm hoping to see the people's voice reign supreme and "Carols by the Sea" in Brighton-Le-Sands is saved," he said,
Petition Link: https://chng.it/P5VcrNDrws
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
