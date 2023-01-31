St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Call to save Carols by the Sea at Brighton-Le-Sands

By Jim Gainsford
Updated February 1 2023 - 10:05am, first published 10:00am
Carols by the Sea is traditionally held at Lady Robinsons Beach, Brighton-Le-Sands in early December.

Bayside's popular Carols by the Sea festive season event held at Brighton-Le Sands has not been included in the council's draft events program for 2023-24.

