After more than 50 years of entertaining audiences, the Miranda Musical Society has a new name and feel.
Miranda Musical Theatre Company (MMTC), as the group is now called, will perform the musical Rent in refurbished Sutherland Entertainment Centre, which has been renamed The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre Sutherland.
Playing from March 22-26, Rent will be MMTC's first musical in this theatre for nearly three years, since their last sell-out season of Les Misérables in September 2019.
The name and other changes are "designed to reach a wider audience and engage with a new generation of music theatre performers and creatives", a statement said.
"After spending the last two years in a state of forced-hiatus due to COVID-19 putting an end to live performances, followed by having no theatres available in which to host their productions, MMTC took this as an opportunity to reinvent their organisation for the future.
"Founded in 1967, MMTC Incorporated is well-established in Sutherland Shire, renowned for bringing high-quality musical productions to the local community.
"However, as the landscape of theatre continues to evolve and a new generation of theatre lovers enter the picture, the decision to formally rebrand the company was designed to help welcome this contemporary audience, whilst still celebrating their heritage and the patrons who know them within the community.
"The launch of the new name is also supplemented with a brand-new look and feel for the company, with updated logos, social pages and website.
"The new MMTC branding evolves on the former designs and history of the brand, whilst now showcasing a more contemporary, professional appeal that reflects the calibre of shows they produce."
MMTC President Meredith Simpson said, "We see this as an opportune time to rebrand our company... new year, new venue, new name".
"Sutherland Shire Council invested over $40 million in renovating and refurbishing this historical theatre, with a focus on creating a hub in the community allowing people to access and experience world class entertainment, and we are honoured to be given the first opportunity to produce a musical in this space and showcase to the community all it has to offer," she said.
MMTC will still function internally as a formally registered society and community theatre organisation, with a fully elected committee and all members paying an annual membership fee.
Further information: mirandamusicaltheatrecompany.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
