St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Linda Burney says it's time to honour local teachers

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated February 2 2023 - 12:45pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"I know from personal experience that there aren't many jobs more important than being a teacher," Barton MP Linda Burney said.

Member for Barton Linda Burney has thrown her support behind a campaign to encourage more Australians to nominate a teacher for an Order of Australia Medal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.