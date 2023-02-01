Linda Burney says it's time to honour local teachers

Member for Barton Linda Burney has thrown her support behind a campaign to encourage more Australians to nominate a teacher for an Order of Australia Medal.
On Australia Day this year, 517 OAMs were awarded. Only one is a working teacher.
In the last three years, 2020-22, more than 3,000 people have been awarded an OAM.
Only 11 were classroom teachers.
Education Minister Jason Clare today officially launched a campaign to honour local teachers with support from former Governor General, Peter Cosgrove.
Ms Burney said it's time to make a change and honour our local teachers.
She is a former teacher and obtained a Diploma of Teaching in 1978 and received an Honorary Doctorate in Education from Charles Sturt University in 2002.
"I know from personal experience that there aren't many jobs more important than being a teacher," Ms Burney said.
"There are teachers in every community around Australia working hard in classrooms every day to provide children with the priceless gift of a good education.
"These teachers work long and passionately outside school hours and school weeks, including weekends and holidays, to prepare classes and give their all to ensure their students receive a rewarding learning experience.
"They deserve recognition and there is no higher honour than an OAM.
There are four easy steps to nominating someone for an Order of Australia Medal:
Make sure the teacher is an Australian citizen or permanent resident and get the nomination form from gg.gov.au
Fill out the nomination with teacher's name and contact details and provide your contact details
Explain why your teacher deserves an OAM
List four referees to support your nomination
The nomination form is here: Order of Australia Nomination Form (business.gov.au)
