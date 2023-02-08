There's a 'ruff' new addition to Our Lady Star of the Sea Primary School at Miranda.
More of a gentle giant, this latest four-legged arrival is already fitting in quite nicely to the classroom.
Valentino is a Boxer pooch who has been trained as a therapy dog by one of the teachers Lucy Chigoni, who is also his owner and handler.
With growing popularity on his Facebook and Instagram page, he is proving to be a real knock-out at the school.
"We like to think differently about achieving improvement in staff and student mental health at our school," Ms Chigoni said.
"He is having such a positive impact on the well-being of the students.
"He walks students into class in the morning, he has a calming presence and is bringing smiles to all he meets.
"We have had so much positive feedback from parents, staff and mainly students. Valentino is proving to be just what the doctor ordered."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
