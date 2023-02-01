St George Matters with Chris Minns: A fresh start for education in NSW

After 12 years of a tired and chaotic Liberal Government in NSW, we have witnessed a continual decline in education standards.
Here are some facts that alarm me and should alarm you.
Between 2006 and 2018, NSW students have dropped from 6th to 23rd in reading, from 9th to 31st in maths and from 3rd to 23rd in science.
One of the contributing factors to this decline is the massive teacher shortage in NSW schools.
Just one in five teachers now believe that they will be in the profession at the end of their working life. Sixty per cent of teachers are looking to leave the profession in the next five years. Without intervention, teacher shortages will get worse with rising enrolments, an ageing workforce, and fewer young people entering the profession.
I believe it is time for a fresh start for education in NSW.
We need to treat education as an investment in our state's future. That's why NSW Labor will end the current underfunding of public schools by creating a $400 million Education Future Fund. This Fund will ensure all public schools receive the funding they need to deliver improved student outcomes, end chronic teacher shortages, and ensure every child in every school can reach their full potential..
We will also establish a permanent, targeted literacy and numeracy tutoring program beginning on 1 July 2023.
The program will operate in both primary and high schools, with a particular focus on students who need targeted intervention the most.
My plan would ensure intensive tutoring within NSW public schools becomes permanent.
We will build new co-located preschools to boost the availability of preschool places, provide stronger connections between early learning and primary education and help end the double drop-off for parents.
My plans include 100 new public preschools and 50 new and expanded preschools at Catholic and Independent schools.
In my electorate of Kogarah, I recently announced that I will rebuild Kogarah Public School and deliver a world-class learning environment for our children.
After 12 years in government, the NSW Liberals believe there is no problem with our education system. But we all know falling education standards today are a recipe for economic decline tomorrow.
If this state is going to achieve its potential, we need to fix our education and training system. And my team and I have a plan to fix it.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.