Mick Maroney chosen as Labor candidate for Holsworthy after pulling out of Heathcote preselection

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated February 2 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 4:45pm
Mick Maroney is the endorsed Labor Party candidate for Holsworthy. Picture supplied

High school teacher, swimming coach and former world champion triathlete Mick Maroney has been endorsed as the Labor Party candidate for Holsworthy after withdrawing from the preselection contest for Heathcote.

