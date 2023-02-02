High school teacher, swimming coach and former world champion triathlete Mick Maroney has been endorsed as the Labor Party candidate for Holsworthy after withdrawing from the preselection contest for Heathcote.
Dr Maroney, OAM, said he had worked for several years in the area he is seeking to represent. He is a senior teacher at Aquinas College, Menai,
"Holsworthy captured the suburbs of Menai and Bangor in the electoral redistribution," he said.
"Through my work, I thought there was an opportunity to fly the flag here for Labor."
Dr Maroney said he would take leave while campaigning for the March 25 election.
The Yarrawarrah resident withdrew from the preselection contest for the adjoining seat of Heathcote when it became obvious he wouldn't have the numbers.
The Labor Party's affirmative action policy meant his opponents Maryanne Stuart and Diedree Steinwall would receive a loading of 20 per cent on votes cast by members.
Ms Stuart was successful in the ballot and is taking on sitting Liberal MP Lee Evans.
Dr Maroney will be up against a new Liberal candidate in Holsworthy.
The Liberals dumped MP Melanie Gibbons in favour of Tina Ayyad, who is married to Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun.
The Liberal margin in Holsworthy has increased from 3.3 per cent to six per cent following the redistribution.
Dr Maroney worked as a police officer and in the the Aviation Rescue Fire Service before embarking on a school teaching career.
As well as his achievements in the sport of Triathlon, he is a member of the well-known swimming family, which recorded the fastest family crossing of the English Channel.
Dr Maroney's election profile says he has volunteered in many capacities over the past 30 years, within sport and the wider community.
"Mick was honoured to receive an Order of Australia Medal for outstanding achievement and service."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
