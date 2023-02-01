St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Sutherland Shire Council denies residents should have been told of opportunity to comment on councillor misconduct report

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated February 1 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 4:45pm
Residents 'left in the dark' on report into councillor misconduct

Sutherland Shire Council has denied it should have advised the community about the opportunity to comment on an independent review of councillor misconduct in NSW councils.

