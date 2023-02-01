Residents 'left in the dark' on report into councillor misconduct

Sutherland Shire Council has denied it should have advised the community about the opportunity to comment on an independent review of councillor misconduct in NSW councils.
The state government ordered the review and released the report a fortnight before Christmas.
The report said there was "a compelling case for change".
"It is clear that the current councillor accountability framework needs to be strengthened and improved, as it is not effective in deterring or addressing councillor misconduct in NSW," the report by Gary Kellar said.
Mr Keller made 49 recommendations, the main changes being:
Under the existing system, most code of conduct breaches are dealt with by the council in which they occur, although the the state government's Office of Local Government (OLG) can also investigate.
Councils must refer complaints about some types of breaches to the OLG for action. Councils may also refer serious misconduct to the OLG for a stronger penalty after it has been dealt with under the council's code of conduct.
A number of shire residents complained to the Leader Sutherland Shire Council had not informed residents of the OLG's invitation to provide feedback between December 13 and February 3.
One resident said she was "baffled" as to why the council had not acted.
A council spokesman said Sutherland and all other councils and councillors and members of the public were invited by the OLG on December 13 to provide a submission.
"In order to support more informed feedback into this consultation process from both our community and our councillors, Sutherland Shire Council had sought an extension to the submission closing date, which was rejected by the OLG," he said.
"Council still intends to make a formal submission on the proposed framework.
"While Sutherland Shire Council routinely works to draw feedback from our community on the programs, initiatives and decision of Council - most notably through our Join the Conversation online engagement platform - we do not use these channels to facilitate community consultation on behalf of external agencies.
The Kellar report can be found at: https://www.olg.nsw.gov.au/councils/misconduct-and-intervention/review-of-councillor-misconduct-framework/
The deadline for comment is February 3.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
