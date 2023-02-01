As the swell drops today in Cronulla the best competition surfers in the world have kicked off their year in Hawaii.
The first stop on the World Surf League 2023 Championship Tour, has been called ON this morning for a start, in four-to-six foot waves at the world-renowned Banzai Pipeline.
The Men's Opening Rounds are in the water now and the Men's Elimination Round and women's Opening Round are currently on standby for a potential start later today.
Connor O'Leary is surfing in heat 9 against Jordy Smith and Frenchman Huscenot.
A decision on whether or not to continue competition today will be made by the WSL Tours and Competition team during the men's Opening Round, Heat 10.
This morning saw a return of the crowds to the Cronulla beachies, as yesterdays solid 5ft east swell kept them all tucked safely in bed.
The bad news is this 2-3ft east swell is due to remain constant for the next week, albeit with a few offshores to keep it clean.
After two months of pretty much solid similar directiont swell the banks are actually pretty good with some nice rips to help the wave shapes and keep the lifeguards busy.
Todays pics were taken at one of these rip bowls on a favorable tide.
Earlier this week, the WSL recognized surfing's World Champions at the WSL Awards. Newly-crowned World Champions Stephanie Gilmore and Filipe Toledo celebrated and reflected on their 2022 World Titles at the banquet held on the North Shore alongside the new CT class.
"To win again and be able to celebrate here in Hawaii for the start of the season is really special," said eight-time WSL Champion Gilmore.
"You get to reflect on everything and try and let go of it all before you start again. I'm excited, the pressure is off now I can just enjoy everything I do on tour. Everything from here on out is a bonus.
Toledo said It's been a long journey for him, nine years working hard to get this trophy.
"I started the year focused on trying to have fun. To have my name alongside all the world champions it's such a blessing, and I'm really happy.
"Everyone has ups and downs, and I've been through some really tough times. To get over that and be here tonight and go after this trophy, I'm so happy." he said
Finally after the success and positive response to the Her Wave Teams Classic launch in 2022, Surfing NSW, with the support of the NSW Government, has announced the return of the events for 2023.
Cronulla Sharks Boardriders won the Kiama event last year.
The Australian-first female surfing series is confirmed to run in two iconic NSW coastal regions, North Shelly (Central Coast) and Jones Beach (Kiama).
The Her Wave Teams Classic is a series that aims to increase female participation and support across the state through events that focus on fun, skills development and community. Surfing NSW's female platform Her Wave's ethos is to encourage girls and women of any age and ability to sign up and enjoy the ocean.
Each event will provide over 200 females with the opportunity to showcase their skills thanks to a $156,000 grant from the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government's Regional Events Acceleration Fund.
