The multi-purpose Isuzu four-wheel drive vehicle is capable of accessing bush fires in difficult terrain, and can also fight structural fires and be used for rescues and other emergencies.
The vehicle is equipped with a water spray system to protect the crew, a compressed air foam system and a 3500 litre water tank.
Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience Steph Cooke and Miranda MP Eleni Petinos visited Menai fire station to promote the new tanker.
A new $530,000 fire tanker has been delivered to Fire and Rescue NSW's Menai station.
"This new resource will enhance emergency response for our local community and provide even greater protection for residents," Ms Petinos said.
Ms Cooke said the truck was one of 34 new appliances being deployed across NSW.
We have invested a further $9 million to fully replace the 22- year-old fleet of trucks.- Minister Steph Cooke
"As part of our $80 million commitment for Fire and Rescue NSW in response to the independent Bushfire Inquiry, we have invested a further $9 million to fully replace the 22- year-old fleet of trucks," Ms Cooke said.
FRNSW Assistant Commissioner Paul McGuiggan said the new appliance would bolster the service's bush firefighting fleet and help firefighters on the frontlines.
"This state-of-the-art tanker will also ensure our firefighters are safe while undertaking their vital role in protecting the community," he said.
"We welcome this new truck as it will provide our crews with the best possible equipment and technology."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
