St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

New $530,000 fire tanker for Menai fire station

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated February 6 2023 - 10:14am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Cooke, Eleni Petinos and FRNSW officers and firefighters at Menai fire station. Picture supplied

The multi-purpose Isuzu four-wheel drive vehicle is capable of accessing bush fires in difficult terrain, and can also fight structural fires and be used for rescues and other emergencies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.