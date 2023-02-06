At the recent Tri Nations Test Match Series in Perth, the Aussie Sharks Water Polo Team welcomed eight debutants all donning the green and gold for the first time.
Many kids grow up dreaming of representing their country, but for Sutherland Shires now just turned 20-year old Tristan Glanznig he didn't think it would come true so early.
Glanznig is the latest Cronulla Sharks player to be selected for his country said last month he was playing in the U19 NSW team in Sydney and the next minute he was flying to Perth.
In 2015 Glanznig was selected as a ball boy for an Aussie Sharks exhibition match against Japan at Sutherland Pool. A highlight of the day for the Cronulla junior was getting a photo with his hero George Ford.
Fast forward eight years, and Glanznig found himself pulling on the green and gold togs for the first time against Japan, and alongside now dual Olympian Ford.
"When I got the opportunity to be the ball boy at my home pool, I was super stoked," Glanznig said.
"It was probably the same amount of nerves before jumping in the pool for the first time too.
"Looking back at that photo, to now coming through to play with George, it was a really cool moment to share with him," he said.
The week in Perth had been about soaking up the experience for Glanznig.
"It's been a really cool experience, we've got a really good group of boys and the environment has been really positive and I'm learning heaps," Glanznig said.
"The older boys are definitely good role models but you do still have to take on the rookie duties of carrying the balls and water bottles, it's all part of the experience.
"Putting on the togs for the first time was incredible, it was certainly a dream come true," he said
The three test match series against Japan was held as part of an exhibition at the Australian Youth Water Polo Championships, allowing young fans to see their heroes in action. Glanznig who played in the first Test against Japan which ended in a draw, 10-10, said he was called up for the team because half the normal squad were in Europe and he was super nervous.
"It was an awesome experience but the day went by so fast before I knew it I was back in the hotel laying in my bed going-what happened?"
He is now in training for the U20 World Junior Championships which will be held in Romania later this year.
"The squad has not been selected yet, but I should be on that team," he said.
Glanznig's Cronulla Sharks men's water polo team is benefiting from having another experienced campaigner on board. He joined fellow Australian imports Milos Maksimovic and Marcus Berehulak in their recent three from three start in the Australian Waterpolo League competition.
