Grays Point Soccer Club member Kim Bulkeley has initiated a 'Walking Football' Competition to enable persons with injuries or the older members of the community to still enjoy the world game.
Grays Point believe they are the first club in the Sutherland Shire to try this and as such have the full support and backing of Football NSW and Sutherland Shire Football.
It is low-impact, team-based exercise, utilising the defined Walking Football Rules and specifically non-contact with the players 'always having one foot on the ground'.
Matches are played with modified formats (5v5/6v6) on smaller pitches with shortened game times.
The ball cannot be kicked above head height and there is no heading of the ball.
It aims to provide participants physical, mental and social health benefits.
Its on Friday February 10,17 and 24-7-8.30pm at Grays Point Oval,$15 registration and teams will be chosen on the night.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
