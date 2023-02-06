St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Football for everyone

John Veage
By John Veage
February 7 2023 - 9:00am
In Walking Football the focus is on fun and making friends.

Grays Point Soccer Club member Kim Bulkeley has initiated a 'Walking Football' Competition to enable persons with injuries or the older members of the community to still enjoy the world game.

