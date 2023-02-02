Paramedics arrive to 'chaotic scene' after dog attack at Sylvania

Paramedics arrived to "a chaotic scene" after a man was attacked by a dog at Sylvania on Thursday.
The man, in his 40s, received a deep wound to his upper chest and was taken to St George Hospital in a stable condition.
The incident occurred about 9.30am in Florida Street near the intersection of Pembroke Street.
NSW Ambulance Inspector Jason Rutherford said in a statement, "Paramedics arrived to quite a chaotic scene, but thankfully the dog had been restrained".
"We treated a man who had received a deep laceration with a puncture point on the right side of his chest, Inspector Pembroke said.
"Our Medical Specialist Team were able to complete an ultrasound on his chest to determine the extent of his injuries.
"The patient was taken to St George Hospital in a stable condition."
More to come
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.