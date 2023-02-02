St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Man receives deep chest wound in dog attack at Sylvania

Updated February 2 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 2:30pm
Paramedics arrive to 'chaotic scene' after dog attack at Sylvania

Paramedics arrived to "a chaotic scene" after a man was attacked by a dog at Sylvania on Thursday.

