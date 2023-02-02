Updated | Dog which attacked man at Sylvania said to be American Staffordshire Terrier

Update
Police have been told the dog which attacked a man at Sylvania, causing a deep chest wound, is an American Staffordshire Terrier.
Sutherland Shire Council has seized the dog and is investigating the incident.
The man, aged 46, received a deep wound to his upper chest and was taken to St George Hospital in a stable condition. He has since been released.
NSW Ambulance said "paramedics arrived to a chaotic scene" after the attack in Florida Street, Sylvania about 9.30am on Thursday.
A police spokesman said, "Police were told the dog was an American Staffordshire Terrier and it has now been seized by the Sutherland Shire Council. The council will be taking carriage of the investigation."
A spokesperson for Sutherland Shire Council said the council had "detained a dog that was allegedly responsible for a serious attack on a man at Sylvania this morning".
"Sutherland Shire Council wishes to remind all dog owners they are responsible for keeping their pets secured on their property and on a leash at all times when in public areas, unless they are in one of Council's designated off leash areas," the spokesman said.
"Council has the power to take action against those who fail to fulfil their responsibilities as a pet owner, including imposing financial penalties, animal management orders or the seizure of any animals that have attacked a person or animals.
"As this matter remains subject to an ongoing investigation by Sutherland Shire Council staff, Council will not be making further comment at this time."
Earlier
Paramedics arrived to "a chaotic scene" after a man was attacked by a dog at Sylvania on Thursday.
The man, in his 40s, received a deep wound to his upper chest and was taken to St George Hospital in a stable condition.
The incident occurred about 9.30am in Florida Street near the intersection of Pembroke Street.
NSW Ambulance Inspector Jason Rutherford said in a statement, "Paramedics arrived to quite a chaotic scene, but thankfully the dog had been restrained".
"We treated a man who had received a deep laceration with a puncture point on the right side of his chest, Inspector Pembroke said.
"Our Medical Specialist Team were able to complete an ultrasound on his chest to determine the extent of his injuries.
"The patient was taken to St George Hospital in a stable condition."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.