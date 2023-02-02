St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Updated

Updated | Council seizes dog - said to be American Staffordshire Terrier - after Sylvania attack

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated February 2 2023 - 7:29pm, first published 7:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Updated | Dog which attacked man at Sylvania said to be American Staffordshire Terrier

Update

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.