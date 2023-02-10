St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

St George and Sutherland Shire students feature in ARTEXPRESS 2023

By Eva Kolimar
Updated February 10 2023 - 6:40pm, first published 6:30pm
Damon Sparn, who studied visual arts for the HSC at St Patrick's College Sutherland in 2022, is among the talented students who were selected for ARTEXPRESS, an annual exhibition of Year 12 artistic excellence at Hazelhurst Gallery. Picture by John Veage

Talented students from the area have been selected for HSC showcases including ARTEXPRESS (the best work from last year's HSC visual arts students) and OnSTAGE (best drama students of 2022).

