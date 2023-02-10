Talented students from the area have been selected for HSC showcases including ARTEXPRESS (the best work from last year's HSC visual arts students) and OnSTAGE (best drama students of 2022).
The next generation of performers, inventors and creators have put their talents on display this month, launching the showcase season.
Hazelhurst Gallery will present the ARTEXPRESS exhibition from February 11-April 10.
Among the students, Damon Sparn of Jannali, who graduated from St Patrick's College Sutherland in 2022.
The student's graphite collection of three drawings features a rather simple yet intricate detailed depiction of three friends sitting in shopping trolleys.
"It's an exploration of adolescence," Damon said. "We stole the shopping trolleys from a supermarket and mucked around for a hour. I like the memory that's associated with it."
Damon is now on a different study path, delving into criminology and forensic science at university, with ambitions of becoming a police officer.
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said for the first time, all 458 students selected for special HSC showcases were celebrated at an awards ceremony.
"This was a fantastic opportunity for schools and the general public to witness the talents of young people and provide another platform for graduates to launch future careers in the field they are passionate about. It really felt like the Oscars of the HSC creative arts world," Ms Mitchell said.
"I strongly encourage schools, teachers and members of the community to take a look at this year's showcases as they move around the state or join in online."
Minister for the Arts Ben Franklin said he was honoured to celebrate the success of students from the HSC Class of 2022.
"The work they have produced is simply outstanding. I know we will be seeing many of these talented young people excel in the future - whether that's on stage, on the screen, or behind the curtain," he said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
