Bayside businesses gear up for Bay Street, Brighton-Le-Sands closure

By Jim Gainsford
February 5 2023 - 8:00am
The first weekend closure of Bay Street on Saturday 11 February will see 12 pop-up stalls trading on the road pavement and several buskers entertaining patrons at one of the many cafes or temporary parklets. Pictured, The Strets Alive Festival in Bay Street in May, 2022. Pictiure: John Veage

Bay Street, Brighton, is set to come alive with pop-up stalls and alfresco dinning as local traders take advantage of extended trading opportunities during trial road closures over three consecutive weekends in February.

