Bayside businesses gear up for Bay Street, Brighton-Le-Sands closure

Bay Street, Brighton, is set to come alive with pop-up stalls and alfresco dinning as local traders take advantage of extended trading opportunities during trial road closures over three consecutive weekends in February.
Bayside Council, in partnership with Transport for NSW, is gearing up for the first temporary road closure of Bay Street on the second weekend of February as part of an ongoing program to tackle hooning.
"This Bay Street closure is part of Council's commitment to improving safety and address the hooning concerns," Bayside mayor, Dr Christina Curry said.
"The road closure will also create a pedestrian-friendly mall and it is exciting to see local businesses come on board to take advantage of the extended footway trading and create an inviting atmosphere for residents and visitors alike on the weekends the road is closed."
The first weekend closure on Saturday 11 February will see 12 pop-up stalls trading on the road pavement and several buskers entertaining patrons at one of the many cafes or temporary parklets.
There will also be a pop-up art experience where visitors can try their hand at painting while overlooking Botany Bay.
Bay Street will be closed between The Grand Parade intersection and Moate Avenue from 5pm Friday to 10pm Sunday on the following weekends:
Special Event Clearway parking restrictions will be in place from 4.00pm Friday until 10.00pm Sunday during the road closures on:
Special Event Clearways are strictly no-parking zones for all vehicle types including residents and TfNSW Mobility Scheme Permit holders.
More information:
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.