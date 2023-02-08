Defibrillators plan for Bayside Council's Senior Citizen Centres

Defibrillators could soon be provided in Bayside Council's Senior Citizen Centres.
The council's City Services Committee received a report last on the proposal on the costing.
Last October, Bayside mayor Dr Christina Curry and deputy mayor Scott Morrissey called on the council to look at providing defibrillators and training people in their use at its senior citizen centres that are regularly utilised.
Bayside has five active Senior Citizens Centres: Pagewood, Ramsgate, Kogarah-West, Mascot and Rockdale.
There are also two Council-run facilities that are mostly used by seniors, the Alf Kay Community Centre at Eastlakes, and the Brighton Meeting Room .
In accordance with the council's purchasing policy, two quotes have been obtained from local suppliers for the cost of purchasing and installing AEDs in the above facilities.
The approved quote is from the supplier of all Council's AEDs, ensuring product consistency across Council buildings. To install AEDs in the above seven facilities will cost approximately $17,000. This includes 30 to 60 minutes awareness training which can be offered to facility user groups.
An application for funding support was submitted to the NSW Government's Sport and Recreation Defibrillators Grant Program last December.
This program provides a maximum of three defibrillators per applicant for sporting and active recreation facilities.
The council should know by the end of this month whether its funding application was successful.
If approved defibrillators would be supplied to the Alf Kay Community Centre, Ramsgate Seniors and Mascot Seniors where activities that can be classed as active recreation (as per the grant requirements) take place.
Funding will be made available in the council's 2022- 23 Q2 Budget review to install defibrillators in the remaining seniors centres.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news.
