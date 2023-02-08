St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Defibrillators plan for Bayside Council's Senior Citizen Centres

By Jim Gainsford
February 8 2023 - 1:00pm
To install AEDs in the above seven facilities will cost approximately $17,000. This includes 30 to 60 minutes awareness training which can be offered to facility user groups.

Defibrillators could soon be provided in Bayside Council's Senior Citizen Centres.

