MIRANDA FAIR
Miranda Fair in 1990 when Grace Bros was one of the department stores trading in the centre. Facing out to the mall it was surrounded by smaller fashion stores, shoe shops and the exhibition area used for shows and promotions.
Grace Bros had opened in the complex at the end of 1971 as part of overall extensions making Miranda Fair the only Sydney regional centre at the time to house under one roof two department stores, the other being Farmers.
CRONULLA THEATRE
Looking along the Kingsway Cronulla from the Elouera Road intersection in the late 1970s showing the back of the old Cronulla Picture Theatre building when the site was being used in part for squash courts.
After the Odeon Picture Theatre at Cronulla closed in January 1974, there was interest in keeping the nostalgia of the cinema days alive so a few short months later it reopened as a music hall called the "The Last Picture Show" for rock concerts and limited film screenings.
By the middle of 1975 the building was under new ownership.
After more renovations it reopened using the old dress circle as a 400 seat cinema in addition to setting up an adjoining squash court complex accessed from the Kingsway. The squash courts operated up to the 1990s.
RAILWAY ANNIVERSARY
On December 16, 1989 the 50th anniversary of the opening of the Sutherland to Cronulla Railway was celebrated.
Crowds were transported from stations along the line by a special train to Cronulla where the official ceremony was held.
To mark the occasion and the undertaking of this trip down memory lane a special badge was attached to the front of the train. The carriages became known as "red rattlers".
CRONULLA ROCK POOL
Swimmers stand ready to complete laps of honour at the reopening of the Cronulla Rock Pool which took place on the 26 January 1992.
The pool had originally been opened in 1941 when the construction of ocean pools became popular along the east coast of NSW. From that time, it became a favourite spot for swimmers.
A storm in 1987 resulted in damage to the pool which required extensive repair.
SUTHERLAND BUS
A waiting bus at the stop on East Parade, Sutherland in the 1970s. The shops to the left have long since changed. The double storey building at the end was built in the early 1900s by pioneer Robert Cook and was a general store.
Opit's Chemist was one of a small cluster of shops on this side of the station.
