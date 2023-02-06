St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

A trip down Memory Lane for Sutherland Shire residents

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated February 7 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 5:30am
Miranda Fair in 1990 when Grace Bros was one of the department stores. Picture Sutherland Shire Libraries' Local History Collection

Every week, usually on Friday evening, the Leader posts on Facebook an historical photo and details from Sutherland Shire Libraries' Local History Collection. Here is a selection.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

