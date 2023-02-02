- Outstanding residential apartment
- B3 commercial core zoning
- Multiple owner and occupancy use (STCA)
Occupying the entire middle floor of 'The Chambers' landmark boutique building in Cronulla, this impressive property offers a choice for both residential and commercial use. Properties of this size and style are rarely marketed for sale in this tightly held and highly sought-after location.
Well maintained and presented, with an architect designed functional floorplan flowing to the expansive wrap around outdoor terrace areas.
Your inspection will discover:
- Useable area 257sqm approx., garaging 29sqm approx. and storage 5sqm approx.
- Open plan lounge, dining, and kitchen
- Abundant natural light and a private outlook
- Master bed features generous walk-in robe and large ensuite with separate bath and shower
- Spacious master bathroom boasts spa bath. Separate internal laundry and additional powder room
- Ducted air conditioning
- Entire floor occupancy, no common walls
- Secure building with video intercom and lift access
- Double car garage within secure basement plus additional storage room. Secure visitor parking
Situated in a purpose built low rise building, directly opposite and adjacent to the main Council car parks, this apartment is in close proximity to the Cronulla Mall, train station, pristine beaches and parks within this renowned beachside location.
With the advantage of its unique B3 Commercial Core zoning this property will appeal to residential and business owners as well as astute investors.
