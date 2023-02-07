The family entertainer

"The best feature of this home is the Hamptons inspired design throughout," said agent Laura McKay.
"Offering an open plan layout embracing spectacular water views over Kurnell to Bundeena, it is an entertainer's dream."
With a flexible family floorplan, this stunning home boasts light-filed interiors plus multiple living and entertaining zones over two levels. "A gourmet eat-in kitchen with generous island bench includes ample storage and quality SMEG appliances which seamlessly flows into a bright living and dining zone."
A covered outdoor entertaining deck overlooks a sparkling in-ground swimming pool and level yard. "This north-east facing, all-weather alfresco area is complete with a fireplace, a built-in barbecue and bar fridges."
Meanwhile inside, all five bedrooms have a built-in robe, and the main bedroom features a luxury ensuite and walk-in wardrobe.
This spacious home also offers skylights, pitched ceilings, plantation shutters, oak timber floorboards and ducted air-conditioning. There is also a double lock-up garage with internal access and a separate single garage.
"Caringbah South is a great family friendly suburb with lots of easy access to beaches and waterways. It is a very sought-after, convenient location close to all amenities."
