St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Property of the Week

7 Daphne Street, Caringbah South

By House of the Week
February 8 2023 - 9:30am
House of the Week

The family entertainer

5 BED | 4 CAR | 3 BATH

  • 7 Daphne Street, Caringbah South
  • Auction: 5.30pm March 1, unless sold prior
  • Agency: Highland
  • Contact: Laura McKay 0409 450 600
  • Inspect: 11.30am Thursday and Saturday

"The best feature of this home is the Hamptons inspired design throughout," said agent Laura McKay.

