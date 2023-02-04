Weekly Wrap: Take two

Hello readers,
Put it down to a bit of post festive season brain fuzz, but not all was as it should have been with last week's wrap.
I had the best of intentions to provide you all with links to stories celebrating those community members honoured on Australia Day, but alas, not a link was to be found.
Now I could blame technology, but no, twas my error. I did indeed had the links in place, but made the fatal error to set them as bullet points on the grounds of aesthetics.
Little did I know that while it looked pretty, your Weekly Wrap format doesn't understand what bullet points are, so deleted them.
With that out of the way, I bring you the said list of folk deserving of an almighty hail.
They are as follows:
I encourage you all to take the time to click on each of the above links and take stock of the good work of your fellow citizens.
I think it only fair to quit while I'm ahead this week and leave it at that.
As always, I thank you for taking the time to support your Leader crew and encourage you to spend some time checking out other local happenings at theleader.com.au.
Have a great week.
Kind regards,
Matt Lawrence, Editor
