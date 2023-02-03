Historic property 'The Laurels' sets record $3.9 million price for Carlton

The heritage-listed Carlton property 'The Laurels' has been sold for a record price of $3.9 million.
The property at 45 English Street, was sold by The Professionals Ramsgate and agent Rocco Dimarti who said it is the Carlton suburb record for an individal sale of one title.
The 2002 square-metre block on the corner of English and Park Streets, includes the original Victorian residence and the now decommissioned 27-bedroom aged care centre.
Mr Dimarti said the purchaser, who prefers to remain anonymous, hopes to turn it into a community centre.
"The $3.9 million price for a heritage-listed property is impressive," he said.
The house was built in the 1880s by Kogarah pioneer, Irish-born Edmund English (1818-1912) and was part of 87 acres he purchased in 1854 for foun-hundred pounts.
Edmund and his wife Elizabeth raised their eight children there and all, with the exception of one, built houses and settled on the estate.
Two of their sons, Patrick and James, became aldermen of Kogarah.
The Laurels was one of several grand residences built by the English family in Kogarah including Karuah in English Street and the original Kogarah Hotel, now the Nan Tien Buddhist Temple.
Part of his land was sold to the government in 1895 to become Kogarah Park and is now the site of Jubilee Stadium.
The Laurels has had a varied history. It was purchased by the United Protestant Association who operated it as a girls' home from 1951 - 1978 when it was extended to become aged care accommodation.
The main house was built in the Italianate Victorian style and still has original features including marble mantlepieces, high ceilings, French windows and a wraparound verandah.
It was used as the administration for the aged care home and includes staff office, a dining room and a commercial kitchen.
The upstairs balcony includes views to Botany Bay.
Mr Dimarti said the sale was via an EOI process, with over 40 contracts issued.
"This is my tenth year in release estate and this is definitely the most unique property I have sold," Mr Dimarti said.
"It was an honour to sell a piece of Kogarah history."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
