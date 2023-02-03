Transport for NSW will proceed with the introduction of new and extended clearways along The Grand Parade corridor between Kyeemagh and Sans Souci, but has deferred Rocky Point Road plans.
Clearways will operate in both directions from 6am to 7pm on weekdays and 9am to 6pm on weekends from Kyeemagh to the top of Sandringham Street.
At present, there are clearways on weekdays between 6am to 10am northbound and 3pm to 7pm southbound. There are none on weekends.
TfNSW aims to introduce the changes, including 54 offset parking spaces, by the end of 2023.
The decision was announced at Brighton-Le-Sands on Friday by government MPs Mark Speakman (Cronulla) and Eleni Petinos (Miranda).
Labor MP for Rockdale Steve Kamper has previously stated the changes will be scrapped if Labor wins the March election.
Bayside Council has also opposed the proposal.
Transport for NSW is expected to post a Community Engagement Report online on Friday.
The report reveals 742 submissions were received from the community as part of the Have Your Say consultation, but does not include a breakdown of numbers who supported and opposed the proposed changes.
The report said there was "broad community support" for the proposed changes.
Another section said there were "many comments" about the clearway operating hours, with requests to:
TfNSW said there would be further consultation with Bayside Council.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
