St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Updated | New and extended clearways on The Grand Parade corridor to go ahead - but not if Labor wins election

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated February 4 2023 - 9:25am, first published 9:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Traffic on The Grand Parade through Brighton-Le-Sands. Picture by John Veage

Updated

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.