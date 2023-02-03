Updated
The state government is pushing ahead with new and extended clearways along The Grand Parade corridor between Kyeemagh and Sans Souci, but has deferred Rocky Point Road plans.
Cronulla MP and Attorney-General Mark Speakman said the aim was to introduce the changes, including offset parking in consultation with Bayside Council, by the end of the year.
Mr Speakman said it was "the fairest use of a community asset for the 70,000 motorists who use the route every day".
But, Rockdale MP Steve Kamper reiterated his earlier promise the plans would be scrapped if Labor wins the March election.
Mr Kamper said the changes would "devastate my community, isolating people from their homes, restricting access to beach and recreational settings, and destroying small businesses".
"A Minns Labor government will shred this plan within its first days," he said.
Under the proposed changes, clearways will operate in both directions from 6am to 7pm on weekdays and 9am to 6pm on weekends from Kyeemagh to the top of Sandringham Street.
At present, there are clearways on weekdays between 6am to 10am northbound and 3pm to 7pm southbound. There are none on weekends.
The decision was announced at Brighton-Le-Sands on Friday by Mr Speakman and Miranda MP Eleni Petinos, who released a Community Engagement Report by Transport for NSW (TfNSW).
The report reveals 742 submissions were received from the community as part of the Have Your Say consultation, but does not include a breakdown of numbers who supported and opposed the proposed changes.
The report said there was "broad community support" for the proposed changes.
Another section said there were "many comments" about the clearway operating hours, with requests to consider extending the clearway hours further, preserving the status quo and consider not implementing weekend clearways.
Mr Speakman said, "This is a community asset for the 70,000 motorists who use it every day".
"TfNSW did a study in 2018, which takes into account the M6, and they they estimate between now and 2036 the volume of traffic here will increase by 20 per cent," he said.
"The fairest use of this community asset is to have these extended clearways."
Mr Speakman said the impacts on restaurants at Brighton-Le-Sands would be "fairly modest because their greatest business is at night times". The clearways will end at 7pm on weeknights and 6pm on Sundays.
"The details of offset parking and street closures are not set in stone," he said. "We want to consult and engage with Bayside council.
"The aim is to have the changes in operation by the end of the year."
Mr Speakman and Ms Petinos denied the proposal was designed to benefit Sutherland Shire motorists at the expense of the St George community.
They claimed many motorists in St George, along with residents impacted by present "rat runs", would also benefit.
Mr Kamper said Mr Speakman and Ms Petinos were "typical of this tired old Perrottet Government".
"Just before another election and they are back on the same old stunt, desperately hoping to give the Shire community the perception that they will have a clearer run through St George just to deflect from their failure to deliver the much promised and celebrated F6 tunnel from Taren Point to President Avenue, Kogarah," he said.
"The announced clearways extension will devastate my community, isolating people from their homes, restricting access to beach and recreational settings, and destroying small businesses with the removal of parking along The Grand Parade.
"What's more, the vast majority of cars that use these roads each week do so during the existing peak hour clearways, meaning this plan isn't going to do one thing to improve travel times for most Shire residents."
Mr Kamper said the Liberal MPs "need to be honest with their shire constituents".
"They have to explain why they haven't delivered on their 12 years of F6 promises, and stop tormenting the St George community," he said.
View the Community Engagement Report: www.transport.nsw.gov.au/projects/current-projects/grand-parade
HAVE YOUR SAY: Email: www.leaderletters.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.