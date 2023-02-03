St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Brad Hazzard announces new ambulance station will be built in Sutherland precinct

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated February 3 2023 - 7:21pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad Hazzard chats with paramedics and a station support team member at the Caringbah ambulance "super station". Picture by John Veage

Ambulance response times in Sutherland Shire are expected to be significantly reduced with the construction of a new station.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.