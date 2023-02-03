Ambulance response times in Sutherland Shire are expected to be significantly reduced with the construction of a new station.
The new facility will be built in Sutherland or close by following forecast demand based on an analysis of "Triple Zero" calls being made at present.
Health Minister Brad Hazzard made the announcement on Friday at the ambulance "super station" at Caringbah with NSW Ambulance Commissioner Dominic Morgan and state MPs from the shire.
NSW Health Infrastructure will begin a search for a site, with preference given to land that is owned by the state government or Sutherland Shire Council.
Resumption of private land is a possibility if other options don't work out.
Mr Hazzard said, depending on a number of factors, the new station could be operating in about two years, but a NSW Health Infrastructure official said they were working within a four-year funding timeframe.
Funding has been allocated in the state budget forward estimates for 30 new stations across the state. The government has also committed to providing 2128 extra staff.
Mr Morgan said the Sutherland station would be of similar size to the existing "super station" next to Sutherland Hospital, but there was a lot of planning to be done on what features it would have, including the type of response vehicles.
Mr Morgan said sites for new stations were based on analysis by international demographers engaged by NSW Ambulance.
"They did software modelling of all our Triple Zero calls and forecast what it's going to look like over the next decade," he said.
"What we found out is that there are pockets of unmet demand.
"This new station at Sutherland will deal with a significant gap we had in our response.
"It will be in the Sutherland precinct. The mapping looks at hot spots and we can tell basically within a kilometre range what the optimal location is based our historical calls."
Mr Morgan said ambulance operations at Engadine and Bundeena would not change.
Mr Hazzard said the new facility "will make a huge difference, not only for the paramedics but also for response times in the local area.
"It will address the fact that in Sutherland we have a community that is ageing, but also a substantial population."
Mr Hazzard said "the money is on the table...it is there".
"Generally from the time the money and intention to go ahead is there, usually within six to 12 months they find a site and preliminary work starts a few months after that," he said.
"If resumption is required, it can take a little longer."
Mark Speakman and Eleni Petinos thanked paramedics for their work during the pandemic while revealing personal experiences.
Mr Speakman said he had family members, who needed paramedics "fairly urgently".
"One family member had an allergic reaction to codeine and had to be taken to Sutherland Hospital," he said.
"Another in a nursing home had a fall and had to be taken to Sutherland Hospital, so I just know important it is to have a timely response."
Ms Petinos said, "On Christmas Day, my grandmother fell and broke her hip and needed the support from you that we couldn't provide".
"That care and compassion that our paramedics give in times of stress and dire need is incredible," she said.
Lee Evans said having a new, state-of-the-art ambulance station in the heart of the shire was "fantastic news for our community, ensuring everyone will continue to have access to emergency care when and where they need it most".
