When Transport for NSW's pinch point upgrade of the Princes Highway at Blakehurst opened last December it was the end of a long, hard road for Clint Kelleher.
The $300 million Gateway to the South Pinch Point Program includes a new lane for motorists travelling northwards between James Street and Torrens Street, Blakehurst.
Mr Kelleher, whose home overlooks the highway at Blakehurst, said the project took 26 months to complete - eight months over the promised deadline.
He questions the $300 million cost for a project.
"After going eight months over schedule I'd like to know the real cost," he said.
Mr Kelleher criticised the lack of consultation from Transport for NSW with residents during the project.
"They said there would be some night work but it turned out to be all night. During the construction time we had heavy machinery going all night, six nights a week. They didn't inform us at all. There was no consultation with us and no warning.
"Transport for NSW did not follow their own Review of Environmental Factors (REF) for the project which said there would be alternative accommodation offered to residents if construction noise went over 85 decibels," he said.
Mr Kelleher has his own decibel reader and said noise consistently went over 85 decibels.
He said it took 18 months for Transport for NSW to respond to his request for them to conduct their own reading of the noise levels. Transport for NSW's reading also showed readings were over 85 decibels.
"I have kids who are school age. At some nights they got no sleep at all. They kept falling asleep in class," he said.
"Three months later Transport for NSW finally offered alternative accommodation (for $150 a night) but only after I contacted the EPA and the Ombudsman."
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said, "Transport for NSW consulted extensively with all affected stakeholders and followed all guidelines in the project's Review of Environmental Factors.
"Our team regularly conducted noise monitoring using highly specialised equipment and appropriately qualified technicians. All residents that were significantly impacted by the project were offered alternative accommodation."
The work on Princes Highway between James Street and Torrens Street was the last of the 20 projects delivered as part of the $300 million Gateway to the South Program.
This program was completed within the allocated budget.
There were delays due to the unprecedented wet weather last year and also COVID-19 restrictions.
