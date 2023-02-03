St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

End of a hard road

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated February 6 2023 - 3:40pm, first published February 3 2023 - 3:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blakehurst resident Clint Kelleher questions the final cost and lack of consultaiton over the $300 million Gateway to the South Pinch Point Program. Picture: Chris Lane

When Transport for NSW's pinch point upgrade of the Princes Highway at Blakehurst opened last December it was the end of a long, hard road for Clint Kelleher.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.