St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Shire detectives charge man, 58, over historical sexual abuse allegations

Updated February 4 2023 - 8:36am, first published 7:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man charged over alleged sexual abuse of boys known to him over five-year period

Sutherland Shire strike force detectives have charged a man, who is alleged to have sexually assaulted two young boys known to him over a five-year period.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.