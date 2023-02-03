Man charged over alleged sexual abuse of boys known to him over five-year period

Sutherland Shire strike force detectives have charged a man, who is alleged to have sexually assaulted two young boys known to him over a five-year period.
A police statement said, in February 2022, detectives from Sutherland Shire Police Area Command established Strike Force Dilley to investigate reports a boy had been sexually abused by a relative in the early 2000s.
"During the investigation, reports of historical sexual abuse of another young boy was referred to the strike force to conduct further inquiries," the statement said.
"Following extensive inquiries, Strike Force Dilley detectives arrested a 58-year-old man...yesterday (Friday).
"Shortly after the arrest, police executed a search warrant at a nearby home, where they seized various items relevant to the investigation."
The statement said the man was charged with 40 counts of aggravated indecent assault-victim under the age of 16 years (DV), four counts of aggravated sexual assault-victim under the age of 16 years, four counts of aggravated indecent assault-victim under authority (DV) and two counts of incite person under 16 years to commit act of indecency.
"Police will allege in court that the man had been sexually assaulting two young boys for a period spanning January 2001 to December 2005," the statement said.
The man was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Bail Court today (Saturday).
Investigations under Strike Force Dilley are ongoing.
