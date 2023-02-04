Its not all bad news and injury concerns at the Dragons, this week they also announced the re-signing of front rower Blake Lawrie through to the end of the 2026 season.
The Dapto Canaries junior has so far played 103 games in the Red V and is excited to extend his career at the club.
"It's a great outcome for myself and my family," Lawrie said.
"We're building something nice this year and there was no other choice in my mind but to stay at the Dragons.
"I grew up in the area, this means a lot to me so it's very exciting news and there's exciting times ahead."
Dragons General Manager of Football Ben Haran welcomed the re-signing.
"Blake's a local junior who's been with us since 2012," he said
"He's a great example of hard work and commitment and he demonstrates what we want to see in a Dragon.
"We feel the next three years ahead of him will be his best and we're excited to see where he'll go and where he can take the club."
