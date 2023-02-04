St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Lawrie sticks solid with the Red V

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated February 6 2023 - 1:46pm, first published February 4 2023 - 1:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Lawrie has been with the Dragons since 2012.

Its not all bad news and injury concerns at the Dragons, this week they also announced the re-signing of front rower Blake Lawrie through to the end of the 2026 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.