Charity Shield on the horizon

Updated February 6 2023 - 1:49pm, first published February 4 2023 - 1:28pm
St George Illawarra claimed the Charity Shield for the first time in 10 years after holding out South Sydney 16-10. Picture John Veage

The St Helens trial match on Saturday February 11 in Wollongong marks the Dragons first hit out in 2023 where the new recruits, promising young guns and all the favourites will be looking to impress after a long and tough pre-season.

