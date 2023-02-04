Charity Shield on the horizon

The St Helens trial match on Saturday February 11 in Wollongong marks the Dragons first hit out in 2023 where the new recruits, promising young guns and all the favourites will be looking to impress after a long and tough pre-season.
Then on February 18 the Dragons return to Mudgee to defend the annual Charity Shield for their final hit-out before the 2023 NRL Telstra Premiership begins- St George Illawarra claimed the 2022 Charity Shield for the first time in 10 years beating South Sydney 16-10
This year's Charity Shield holds even more significance with the introduction of the NRL's pre-season challenge and Anthony Griffin's men will be determined to strive for some pre-season glory.
The NRL challenge has an emphasis on attacking football, with a $100,000 payday up for grabs for the winners.
Bonus points rewarding tries, making line breaks and offloading will add another dimension to the competition, which will be played over two rounds between February 9-19 and provide NRL fans with their first taste of club football for 2023.
In addition to being the first chance to see new recruits play, the Pre-Season Challenge will mark the debut for the NRL's newest franchise the Dolphins.
Super League champions St Helens will also take part to make it an 18-team competition, with their second match against the reigning NRL premiers the Panthers doubling up as the World Club Challenge.
Games will be 80 minutes as normal, but with clubs able to field as many as 28 players in week-one matches and 26 in week-two, with unlimited interchanges .
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.