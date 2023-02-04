St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Legacy Fund boost for St George girls

By John Veage
Updated February 6 2023 - 1:54pm, first published February 4 2023 - 2:14pm
Football St George secured two grants from the NSW Football Legacy Fund to implement female football coach education and development.Picture John Veage

Football St George is excited to announce that Female Football will benefit from more than $17,500 in funding to deliver programs to boost female coaching and participation as part of the NSW Football Legacy Fund.

