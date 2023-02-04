Legacy Fund boost for St George girls

Football St George is excited to announce that Female Football will benefit from more than $17,500 in funding to deliver programs to boost female coaching and participation as part of the NSW Football Legacy Fund.
The NSW Football Legacy Fund is an initiative established by the NSW Government, Football NSW, and Northern NSW Football as a result of hosting FIFA Women's World Cup matches.
The Fund aims to improve football facilities and support infrastructure, increase participation opportunities, and improve female player pathways.
Football St George secured two participation grants under the program to implement female football coach education and development.
Two courses will be delivered free of charge to participants and will support delivery of the Female Coach Mentor Program that was established during the 2022 Female Football Week.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.