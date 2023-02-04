St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Police seek public assistance to find woman, 61, last seen at her Bexley home

Updated February 5 2023 - 9:59am, first published 7:15am
Tori McClelland, aged 61, was last seen at her home in Bexley. Picture NSW Police

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a missing woman, who is in need of medication.

