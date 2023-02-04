Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a missing woman, who is in need of medication.
Tori McClelland, 61, was last seen at her home in Bexley about 1am today (Sunday).
When she could not be found, officers attached St George Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries to locate her.
A police statement said family and police hold concerns for Ms McClelland's welfare as she lives with a number of medical conditions which require medication.
She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 158cm-160cm tall with a slim build and probably wearing a blonde wig.
Police have been told she has a curvature of her spine.
It's unknown what she was wearing at the time.
As well as the St George area, Ms McClelland is known to frequent Surry Hills.
Anyone with information about Tori's whereabouts is urged to contact St George Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
