Man in his 20s airlifted to hospital after being pulled from water at Wattamolla

Updated February 5 2023 - 9:57am, first published 9:50am
Rescue helicopter called in for injured man at Wattamolla

A man was was flown by rescue helicopter to St George Hospital after being injured at Warttamolla in Royal National Park on Saturday.

