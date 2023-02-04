Rescue helicopter called in for injured man at Wattamolla

A man was was flown by rescue helicopter to St George Hospital after being injured at Warttamolla in Royal National Park on Saturday.
"NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to Wattamolla Beach yesterday afternoon at about 2.55pm," a spokeswoman said on Sunday.
"A man in his 20s was pulled from the water (he was conscious) and was assessed for a head injury.
"He was flown to St George Hospital."
