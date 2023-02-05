St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Call for State Government's Toll Review

By Jim Gainsford
Updated February 8 2023 - 2:20pm, first published February 5 2023 - 1:00pm
Trucks rumbling along Forest Road, Bexley. Picture: John Veage

Bayside mayor Dr Christina Curry has called on the Minister for Transport, David Elliot, to deliver the Network Performance Review of the M5 and M8 Toll Roads before he leaves the job in March.

