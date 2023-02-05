Call for the NSW State Government's Toll Review

Bayside mayor Dr Christina Curry has called on the Minister for Transport, David Elliot, to deliver the Network Performance Review of the M5 and M8 Toll Roads before he leaves the job in March.
Following the introduction of the M8 and M5 tolls in 2020, Transport for NSW said it was committed to undertaking a network performance review, which would include a consultation process with impacted councils.
Last year, a Bayside Council officer told the NSW Government Portfolio Committee enquiring into road tolling regimes that thousands of trucks are refusing to pay the $22.56 M5 toll to save six minutes and are instead driving through Bayside surface roads causing serious amenity and safety impacts.
The number of heavy vehicles on Harrow Road has increased 430 per cent in the last six years, the review was told.
Councillor Curry is asking Transport for NSW to release their findings and recommendations in the hope it will include steps to reduce the impact on her residents.
In January it was reported that the Premier had indicated a review of the State's Toll Road and pricing would not be completed until after the election.
Cr Curry is asking the Government to deliver what was promised over 18 months ago.
"Bayside residents living in Bexley have been extremely tolerant, but enough is enough. The impact is growing every day.
"Today, Stoney Creek Road and Forest Road have effectively become the M5 as motorists and trucks avoid paying the toll."
In October last year the State Government responded to each of the recommendations made by
Road Tolling Regimes Enquiry 2022, including that: The NSW Government immediately release the traffic network performance review plan for the M8 and M5 toll roads, given its release was promised over a year ago.
The Government responded that a review was underway, but council has heard nothing since the middle of last year.
"In April 2022 Council was briefed on some early data from Transport for NSW, and given five days to respond," Cr Curry said.
"Whilst we provided some feedback it was certainly not sufficient time for us to consult with those most affected and provide an informed and detailed submission. We are just asking to be treated fairly. And we are demanding to be consulted and heard."
In 2021 Government data obtained through Labor's Freedom of Information (FOI) request showed the $4.3 Billion M8 toll road designed to reduce surface traffic off local roads has instead increased local traffic as trucks and cars avoid the toll.
Data shows weekly traffic between 1am and 5am has increased from 2,043 vehicle movements before the tolls to 4,852 after - representing a 137 per cent increase.
The FOI data shows traffic volumes are still bad approaching the morning peak with weekly vehicle movements increasing from 5,227 at 6am before the tolls were introduced jumping to 9,367 afterwards, a 79 per cent increase in traffic movements.
The increase in surface traffic came after the state Government introduced a $7.23 toll on the M5 East Motorway (each way). The road had been free for the last 20 years.
The data also revealed an extra 7,500 vehicles were recorded per day on average at the intersection of Forest and Stoney Creek roads in Bexley after the toll was introduced on the M5 East in mid-2020.
Data shows weekly traffic between 1am and 5am has increased from 2,043 vehicle movements before the tolls to 4,852 after - representing a 137 per cent increase.
The data shows traffic volumes are still bad approaching the morning peak with weekly vehicle movements increasing from 5,227 at 6am before the tolls were introduced jumping to 9,367 afterwards, a 79 per cent increase in traffic movements.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.