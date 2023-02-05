St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Copeland takes six wickets

John Veage
Updated February 6 2023 - 8:42am, first published 8:30am
Saints long serving NSW fast bowler Trent Copeland led UNSW on a merry dance taking a six wicket haul on Saturday at Hurstville Oval-Saints are 0/28 chasing 10/204. Picture John Veage

When UNSW won the toss and elected to bat on a perfect Hurstville Oval wicket they thought they could get off to a good start in their round 12 two day Belvidere Cup clash against the Saints .

