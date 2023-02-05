When UNSW won the toss and elected to bat on a perfect Hurstville Oval wicket they thought they could get off to a good start in their round 12 two day Belvidere Cup clash against the Saints .
But they were wrong, 12 balls later it was 1-5 when opener Suffan Hassan was caught by Tom Vane-Tempest, then almost immediately it was 2-6 as Matthew Gilkes went for one off the bowling of Trent Copeland.
It was the right-arm fast bowler Copeland's first wicket of the day, he then went on to take six wickets off his 25 overs for 54 runs in the visitors eventual total of 10/204 off their 84 overs.
The game had got off to a great start for the Saints and it got even better when sitting at 2/27 Saints top fielder Luke Bartier caught UNSW English import Ben Green, leaving them three down.
Then a remarkable pinpoint return throw from Bartier from the northern boundary found Tom Vane-Tempest who knocked off the bails and left Uni batsman William Walter short and heading back to the pavilion leaving his side at 4/32.
St George then had to face the Uni attack late in the day but openers Blake Nikitaras and Matthew Hopkins saw out the ten overs safely with Nikitaras on 21 heading into next weekends second day.
St George are sitting in third place on the competition ladder behind Sydney Uni and Manly Warringah with three rounds to play.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
