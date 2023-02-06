St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

State government grant of $382,000 for North Cronulla Surf Life Saving Club while GoFundMe campaign struggles

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated February 7 2023 - 7:19am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The first level slab is expected to be laid by the end of February. Picture by Chris Lane

North Cronulla Surf Life Saving Club has received a further state government grant of $382,000 for its existing building as well as its new development.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.