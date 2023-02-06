North Cronulla Surf Life Saving Club has received a further state government grant of $382,000 for its existing building as well as its new development.
The club is also hoping to raise more funds for the development through a GoFundMe campaign, although only $250 towards the $10,000 goal had been donated by early this week.
The government funding, announced by Cronulla MP and Attorney-General Mark Speakman, is for:
Mr Speakman said the grant would provide further support for the club's redevelopment project, helping the club deliver its new facilities and quality ongoing training for volunteers.
Club president Geoff Budd said club members were behind the GoFundMe campaign.
"The idea was that there may be people out there who would like to support the surf club," he said. "Unfortunately there has been a slow take up."
Mr Budd said the club redevelopment, known as Project Phoenix, had been delayed by four and a half months after contaminated material was discovered.
"However, the ground floor slab was laid before Christmas and the first floor slab will follow by the end of February," he said.
"We are out of the ground and moving ahead."
The latest grant brings NSW Government support for North Cronulla Surf Life Saving Club capital works to more than $1.3 million.
The other Bate Bay clubs, Cronulla, Elouera and Wanda, have together received NSW Government capital works funding of more than $1.4 million since 2011.
The $382,000 grant is part of the NSW Government's $5.2 million Surf Club Facility Program for 2022-23 to help clubs throughout NSW to develop facilities that will enable increased participation in surf life saving for all people, increased facility usage and improved safety.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news.
