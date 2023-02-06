St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Coalition pledges $12 million for new Sydney Dogs and Cats Home at Kurnell

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
February 6 2023 - 5:30pm
Sydney Dogs and Cats Home general manager Melissa Penn on the undeveloped site next to the desalination plant at Kurnell in 2022, appealing for government funding. Picture: John Veage

Five months after rejecting a request for funds to help the Sydney Dogs and Cats Home at Kurnell move to a new facility at Kurnell, the state government has promised to provide $12 million for the project if re-elected.

Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

