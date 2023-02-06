Five months after rejecting a request for funds to help the Sydney Dogs and Cats Home at Kurnell move to a new facility at Kurnell, the state government has promised to provide $12 million for the project if re-elected.
Premier Dominic Perrottet announced the backflip on the weekend as part of the coalition's promise of a record investment of $40.6 million in funding to improve the welfare of animals across the state.
"The past few years have shown just how important companion animals are to the wellbeing of families and households," he said.
"These programs will increase capacity of those organisations that support rehoming and animal welfare to ensure more companion animals are given a safe and secure place to call home."
Sydney Dogs and Cats Home, which was established 77 years ago to house lost, abandoned and neglected animals, was forced to leave its long-term location in Carlton in 2022 to make way for a development.
While occupying temporary premises, the organisation asked the government to contribute $9 million towards the $15 million cost of building on the Crown land next to the desalination plant at Kurnell.
The request was refused, with the government maintaining it had done enough by providing a 50-year lease with peppercorn rent for the site, along with a $500,000 for short term operational expense
State Opposition Leader Chris Minns was quick to promise at that time that if Labor won the 2023 election, the $9 million would be provided.
Cronulla MP and Attorney-General Mark Speakman said of the government's about-turn, "I'm thrilled this $12 million will secure the future of Sydney Dogs and Cats Home at new state-of-the-art facilities in Kurnell".
"This is pawsome for animal welfare. It's also great news for the mental and physical well being of humans - companion animals have a huge positive impact on our lives."
Mr Speakman said visiting the home at its old Carlton premises in 2018 as an MP, and meeting and adopting one of their dogs, who is named Lucy, had been "an unexpected bonus of public life". "A huge thank you to all the volunteers who support the Home," he said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.