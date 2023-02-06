St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Enviro 'priority' in Stuart campaign

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
February 6 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maryanne Stuart's campaign launch at at the Stanwell Park CWA Hall on February 4. Picture supplied

Federal Minister for the Environment Tanya Plibersek has launched Labor candidate for Heathcote Maryanne Stuart's election campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.