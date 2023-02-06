Enviro 'priority' in Stuart campaign

Federal Minister for the Environment Tanya Plibersek has launched Labor candidate for Heathcote Maryanne Stuart's election campaign.
A Labor Party statement said Ms Stuart was "campaigning on a strong platform for environmental protection, education improvement and healthcare reform, and it is significant the federal environment minister has lent her support".
Ms Plibersek said, "The contrast between candidates like Maryanne and the Coalition couldn't be more clear. Here we have someone who is working every day to make things better for everyone.
"We have a plan. We have a vision. All we need is to take seats like Heathcote to make it a reality."
Ms Stuart, who supported residents in opposing the proposed Sydney Water housing subdivision at Woronora Heights, recommitted to establishing a koala corridor in Heathcote National Park and campaigning on behalf of flood-affected Woronora residents.
We must bring back Labor to Heathcote to elect a Chris Minns NSW Labor government.- Labor candidate for Heathcote Maryanne Stuart
"After 12 years in office, the Liberals under Dominic Perrottet are not listening to our community," she said.
"We see in issues like the neglect of Heathcote Road that they clearly think Heathcote is a safe seat that doesn't need their attention."
Ms Stuart said she would "work hard to get our area the infrastructure, health care and education services we need and deserve."
"We must bring back Labor to Heathcote to elect a Chris Minns NSW Labor government. We are ready to govern and help improve outcomes for everyone in NSW."
