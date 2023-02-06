St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Shark Island success

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated February 7 2023 - 7:37am, first published February 6 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wanda SLSC surf swimmers Nick Middleton (L) and Taylar Puskaric have taken out the 2023 ACE Gutters Shark Island Swim on Sunday. Picture John Veage

The 33rd 7 News Shark Island Swim event was held in near perfect conditions for the 700 competitors who took to the water at Cronulla Beach on Sunday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.